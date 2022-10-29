BRR OpCo LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.