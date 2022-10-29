BRR OpCo LLC Has $355,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 111,816 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 551,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $46.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.