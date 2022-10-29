BRR OpCo LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSCI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.04 and its 200 day moving average is $439.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.