BRR OpCo LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NSC opened at $229.14 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.