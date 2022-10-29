BRR OpCo LLC Invests $91,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

