BRR OpCo LLC Purchases 53 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of EL stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $193.48 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
