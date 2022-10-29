BRR OpCo LLC Sells 138 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.02. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

