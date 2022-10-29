BRR OpCo LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.29 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24.

