BRR OpCo LLC Sells 797 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BRR OpCo LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHE stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

