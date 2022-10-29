Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.