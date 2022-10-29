BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BSQR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,018. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

