BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 366,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,677,140 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $441,140. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at $115,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.