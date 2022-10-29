Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.11 or 0.31853338 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012444 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

