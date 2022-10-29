Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Reaches $0.0431 on Exchanges (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $21.78 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

