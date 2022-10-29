CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion. CACI International also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.86.

CACI International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE CACI traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.12. 174,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,436. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.24. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

