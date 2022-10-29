CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion. CACI International also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.86.

CACI International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE CACI traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $303.12. 174,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,436. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day moving average of $277.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.35%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

