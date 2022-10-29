Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXBMF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Calibre Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Calibre Mining stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
