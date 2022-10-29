Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $69.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

