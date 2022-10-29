Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 30th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of CLXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 318,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,797. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 229.78%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

About Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

