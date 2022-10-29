Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 30th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 318,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,797. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 229.78%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
