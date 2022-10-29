Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.30.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at C$32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$23.03 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.93.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

