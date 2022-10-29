Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,524.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPB opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.