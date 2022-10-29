Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Price Target to $20.00

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mynaric in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mynaric stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Mynaric has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

