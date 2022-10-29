Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Price Target to $20.00

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mynaric in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Mynaric Price Performance
Shares of Mynaric stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Mynaric has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.
About Mynaric
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
