Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 661.4 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCORF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $13.24.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.