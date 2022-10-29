Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 661.4 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCORF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

