Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$44.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

