Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 304,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

