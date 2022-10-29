CannabisCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $500,211.34 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $500,211.34 and $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,889.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00273573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00712091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00573346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00231851 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.