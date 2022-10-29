Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.
Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.