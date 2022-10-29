Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.00 billion and $599.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.30 or 0.07646036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00089669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,318,059,350 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

