Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 920 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Bank OZK Trading Up 3.8 %

OZK stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.