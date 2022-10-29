Cardinal Capital Management Buys 123 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $52,572,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.