Cardinal Capital Management Buys 2,411 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

