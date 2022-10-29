Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.