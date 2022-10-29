Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.60% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $3,524,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

