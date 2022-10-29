Cardinal Capital Management Has $509,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $570.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.98.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,243 shares of company stock valued at $210,824. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

