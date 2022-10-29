Cardinal Capital Management Has $665,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $237,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,282.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.