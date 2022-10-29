Cardinal Capital Management Has $761,000 Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

