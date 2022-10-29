Cardinal Capital Management Invests $612,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,893 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

