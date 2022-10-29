Cardinal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.12% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLPC. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Preformed Line Products

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of Preformed Line Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

