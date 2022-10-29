CareTech (LON:CTH) Trading 0.3% Higher

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.06) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.06). Approximately 424,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 355,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.04).

CareTech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 748.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 731.53. The company has a market capitalization of £850.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,714.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About CareTech

(Get Rating)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.