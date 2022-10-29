Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $230.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.