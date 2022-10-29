Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.
Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE CRS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.04. 306,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,363. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carpenter Technology Company Profile
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.