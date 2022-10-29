Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE CRS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.04. 306,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,363. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

