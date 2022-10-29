Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

