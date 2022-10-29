Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CWST traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 282,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

