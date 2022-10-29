Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

