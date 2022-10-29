Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $425.53 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $425.53 million and $21.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,250,434,985 coins and its circulating supply is 10,455,919,337 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,249,110,874 with 10,454,688,736 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04210781 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $20,191,162.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

