Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,494,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 3,082,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,946.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Friday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.