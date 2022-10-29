Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

