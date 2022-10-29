Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

