CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

