C&C Group’s (CCR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday.

C&C Group Stock Performance

CCR stock opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £631.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.96. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 267.80 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

